All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|30
|67
|50
|Hartford
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|72
|63
|Bridgeport
|22
|7
|13
|2
|0
|16
|52
|74
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|29
|22
|5
|1
|1
|46
|97
|66
|Manitoba
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|87
|76
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|86
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|25
|17
|5
|1
|2
|37
|104
|70
|Cleveland
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|83
|63
|Iowa
|27
|12
|11
|4
|0
|28
|83
|98
|Texas
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|90
|101
|Grand Rapids
|23
|12
|8
|3
|0
|27
|72
|69
|Rockford
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|72
|93
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|26
|18
|6
|2
|0
|38
|88
|64
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|15
|4
|3
|1
|34
|76
|70
|Syracuse
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|96
|72
|Utica
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|62
|66
|WB/Scranton
|25
|9
|11
|3
|2
|23
|70
|86
|Rochester
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|75
|95
|Binghamton
|26
|5
|14
|5
|2
|17
|71
|101
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|36
|22
|13
|1
|0
|45
|126
|111
|Henderson
|32
|21
|11
|0
|0
|42
|98
|84
|Bakersfield
|33
|20
|12
|0
|1
|41
|114
|86
|San Jose
|31
|14
|11
|4
|2
|34
|91
|105
|Colorado
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|29
|83
|80
|Ontario
|33
|11
|18
|4
|0
|26
|97
|123
|Tucson
|29
|11
|16
|2
|0
|24
|77
|95
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 2, Providence 1
Manitoba 2, Stockton 1
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Texas 2, Cleveland 1
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.