Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 6 1 1 30 67 50
Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63
Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 25 17 5 1 2 37 104 70
Cleveland 22 13 7 1 1 28 83 63
Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98
Texas 30 13 15 2 0 28 90 101
Grand Rapids 23 12 8 3 0 27 72 69
Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64
Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70
Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72
Utica 19 11 7 0 1 23 62 66
WB/Scranton 25 9 11 3 2 23 70 86
Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95
Binghamton 26 5 14 5 2 17 71 101
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111
Henderson 32 21 11 0 0 42 98 84
Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86
San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105
Colorado 27 13 11 2 1 29 83 80
Ontario 33 11 18 4 0 26 97 123
Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport 2, Providence 1

Manitoba 2, Stockton 1

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-01 00:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA