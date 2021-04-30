Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 16 10 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 8-8 8-2
Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 3 1 5-5 L-1 6-8 7-5
Toronto 11 12 .478 5-5 L-1 4-4 7-8
Baltimore 11 14 .440 4-6 W-1 4-10 7-4
New York 11 14 .440 6-4 L-1 4-7 7-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-5 7-3
Chicago 14 10 .583 _ 8-2 W-2 8-4 6-6
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 4-6 L-1 7-6 4-6
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 2-8 W-1 3-7 5-8
Detroit 8 18 .308 6 2-8 L-2 4-9 4-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 10 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-6 8-4
Seattle 14 12 .538 2 _ 4-6 W-1 6-5 8-7
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 ½ 4-6 W-1 6-4 6-7
Houston 13 12 .520 ½ 6-4 L-1 7-7 6-5
Texas 11 15 .423 5 3 4-6 W-1 5-8 6-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 12 13 .480 _ 6-4 L-1 7-7 5-6
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 _ _ 4-6 L-1 8-4 4-9
New York 9 10 .474 _ 3-7 L-2 6-4 3-6
Miami 11 13 .458 ½ 2 4-5 W-1 4-7 7-6
Washington 9 12 .429 1 5-5 W-1 5-5 4-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-7 9-3
St. Louis 13 12 .520 2 ½ 6-4 W-1 7-6 6-6
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 1 6-4 L-1 5-4 7-8
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 2 2-8 L-1 7-5 4-8
Chicago 11 14 .440 4 5-5 W-1 8-7 3-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ _ 7-3 W-1 10-3 6-6
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½ _ 3-7 L-1 8-5 8-5
San Diego 14 12 .538 _ 5-5 W-1 5-8 9-4
Arizona 13 12 .520 3 ½ 8-2 W-1 4-4 9-8
Colorado 9 16 .360 7 5-5 L-2 8-7 1-9

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 4, Boston 1

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-01 00:27 GMT+08:00

