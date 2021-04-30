All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|8-8
|8-2
|Tampa Bay
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|6-8
|7-5
|Toronto
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-4
|7-8
|Baltimore
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|4-10
|7-4
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|4-7
|7-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-5
|7-3
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|8-4
|6-6
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-6
|4-6
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|4½
|2-8
|W-1
|3-7
|5-8
|Detroit
|8
|18
|.308
|8½
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|4-9
|4-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-6
|8-4
|Seattle
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|6-5
|8-7
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-4
|6-7
|Houston
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-7
|6-5
|Texas
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|6-7
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|12
|13
|.480
|_
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-7
|5-6
|Philadelphia
|12
|13
|.480
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|8-4
|4-9
|New York
|9
|10
|.474
|_
|1½
|3-7
|L-2
|6-4
|3-6
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|½
|2
|4-5
|W-1
|4-7
|7-6
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|1
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-5
|4-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-7
|9-3
|St. Louis
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|7-6
|6-6
|Pittsburgh
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|5-4
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|2
|2-8
|L-1
|7-5
|4-8
|Chicago
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|3-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|10-3
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|8-5
|8-5
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|5-8
|9-4
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|½
|8-2
|W-1
|4-4
|9-8
|Colorado
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-7
|1-9
___
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 4, Boston 1
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.