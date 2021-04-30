Alexa
Strike ends at Volvo plant in Va. as tentative deal reached

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 21:59
A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker.

The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.

Ray Curry, UAW secretary-treasurer and director of the UAW heavy truck department, said in a statement that the workers achieved “significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections.”

The council said that details of the tentative agreement will be withheld until UAW members can be briefed prior to taking a ratification vote in the coming days.

