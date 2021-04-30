Bottas posts fastest time in 1st practice at Portuguese GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Al... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures during a news conference ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve Intern... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures during a news conference ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Gabriel Buoys/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the A... Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Friday.

The Mercedes driver was .025 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen and .198 seconds ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest for Ferrari, ahead of defending champion Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

There is a second practice session later Friday.

The Portugal GP is the third Formula One race of the season.

Hamilton leads the championship by one point from Verstappen with both drivers having won one race each.

