Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pope names new bishop for Biden's Wilmington diocese

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 20:25
Pope names new bishop for Biden's Wilmington diocese

ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joseph Biden has a new bishop.

Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignation of Wilmington, Delaware Bishop Francis Malooly, who at 77 is two years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops.

Francis appointed the current vicar for clergy in the Rockville Center, New York diocese, Monsignor William Koenig, to replace Malooly.

Koenig, 64, a Queens native, was ordained a bishop in Rockville Center in 1983 and held a series of parish and diocesan positions before being put in charge of the diocese’s clergy last year.

Biden, the second Catholic president of the United States, worships both at his home in Wilmington and in Washington.

Both Malooly and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, made clear that Biden was welcome to receive Communion at churches they oversee despite his support for abortion rights.

___

This version corrects spelling of Koenig.

Updated : 2021-04-30 21:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall