Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’

Tsai mentions international recognition for Taiwan's efforts as a force for good

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/30 20:45
President Tsai Ing-wen 

President Tsai Ing-wen  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) responded to a cover story by The Economist naming Taiwan as “the most dangerous place on earth” by declaring her confidence in overcoming the challenges of authoritarian expansion in a bilingual comment on her Facebook page Friday (April 30).

The British weekly’s report caused several caustic comments online, with netizens posting pictures of peaceful crowd scenes and gay parades in order to mock the description of Taiwan as a dangerous place.

In her comment, Tsai said she wanted to “assure everyone that our government is fully capable of managing all potential risks and protecting our country from danger.”

While mentioning the threat of Chinese military expansionism to peace in the region, she emphasized Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its defense and to uphold regional stability.

The country has earned “international recognition as a responsible force for good in the Indo-Pacific region” thanks to its consistent position of not bowing to pressure nor acting rashly, Taiwan’s president said.

“As long as the people of Taiwan remain united and uphold our core values while responding prudently to regional developments, we can overcome the challenges posed by authoritarian expansion,” Tsai said, concluding with a call on the island’s “like-minded partners” to understand the risks and cooperate with Taiwan to maintain regional peace and prosperity.
