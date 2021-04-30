Earnings scheduled for the week of 5/3/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
TUESDAY, May 4
CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
WEDNESDAY, May 5
General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
THURSDAY, May 6
Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.