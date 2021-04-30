Earnings scheduled for the week of 5/3/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, May 4

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, May 5

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, May 6

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.