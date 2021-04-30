Novotel Taipei will no longer host foreign pilots after COVID outbreak

The Novotel near Taoyuan airport will no longer host foreign pilots, says the CECC (Facebook, lovenovoteltaipei photo) The Novotel near Taoyuan airport will no longer host foreign pilots, says the CECC (Facebook, lovenovoteltaipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Novotel hotel at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will no longer provide accommodation for foreign pilots after an outbreak of COVID-19, the government said Friday (April 30).

After a manager at the hotel was confirmed as a new case on Thursday (April 29), Friday saw three more staff members diagnosed with COVID. More than 400 people were evacuated and transferred to quarantine centers.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a radio show the likely source for the Novotel infections was a foreign pilot. Later, at a news conference, he said the hotel would no longer be allowed to host foreign pilots.

The CECC said it had identified two hotels in the Taoyuan area that would host foreign pilots from now on, CNA reported. According to Chen, Taiwanese and foreign pilots have divergent behaviors, with the latter only staying in the country two or three days before leaving again, and being less likely to follow preventive instructions to the letter.

Of the 207 Novotel Taipei employees, four have tested positive so far and 203 are negative, though two of them had fevers, the CECC said.