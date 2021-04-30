Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again

Ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou's slip sounded as if he was 'colluding with Taiwanese separatist forces'

  460
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/30 17:28
Gui Congyou realizes he's just implied Taiwan is an independent country. (YouTube, SVT screenshot)

Gui Congyou realizes he's just implied Taiwan is an independent country. (YouTube, SVT screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview with Swedish TV, China's Ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou (桂從友) awkwardly conceded that Taiwan is a country, marking the second time in a month the "wolf-warrior" diplomat has fallen into a trap of his own making.

Earlier this month, Swedish journalist Jojje Olsson told Taiwan News that he had received four "threatening emails" this year from the Chinese embassy in Sweden. The articles in question were critical of Beijing's policies, particularly over Xinjiang.

Olsson, who speaks fluent Mandarin and English, and is the author of six books, is one of the few Swedish journalists independently reporting on China in his native tongue.

In the fourth and most menacing email, the embassy on April 9 accused him of "colluding with Taiwan separatists, fabricating, fake news to smear China, making extreme anti-China comments, spreading disinformation to provoke anti-China sentiments and sabotaging China-Sweden friendship." In an apparent attempt to discredit his reporting on China, the embassy said that although Olsson claimed to be a "China expert" he had "not been in China for more than five years."

Olsson pointed out that after being denied entry to China in 2016 he stayed in Taiwan during the five years in question. This meant the Chinese embassy in Sweden had "tripped over themselves" and clearly "admit that Taiwan is not part of China.

On Wednesday (April 28), Gui Congyou took the chair on a Swedish prime time TV talk show, "30 minuter" (30 minutes), hosted by Anders Holmberg. During the interview, Gui appeared to stammer and splutter on at least five occasions when asked about the atrocities in Xinjiang, according to Olsson.

When Holmberg asked Gui to explain what he meant when he said Olsson would face "consequences" if he continued writing unflattering reports about China, the ambassador instead tried to attack the journalist's credibility. Reminiscent of the botched fourth email, Gui said Olsson claims to be a China expert, "But he doesn’t do any research about Chinese issues in Sweden, nor does he do any research about Chinese issues in China."

The ambassador — who is often described in media reports as a "wolf warrior" — then fell into his own bear trap again by saying, "Instead he ran to... for a long time..." There was another awkward pause before he managed to add "...in Taiwan."

Next, he mumbled an unfinished thought, before trying to recover the narrative by saying, "Which, of course, is a part of China."

"In Taiwan he colluded with Taiwanese separatists making anti-China... frequently making wrongful anti-China statements," Guo finally added.

Olsson noted this was the second time in two weeks Gui has made such a "Freudian slip" and wondered if, in fact, it is "the ambassador himself who is colluding with Taiwanese separatist forces?"
censorhip
wolf warrior diplomats
wolf warrior diplomacy
Sweden
China censorship
wolf warrior
Chinese embassy
Taiwan independence

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
2021/04/25 18:18
Australia says it cancelled state deals on China’s Belt and Road over ‘national interest’
Australia says it cancelled state deals on China’s Belt and Road over ‘national interest’
2021/04/22 14:00
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
2021/04/13 18:01
China's ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy helps Taiwan attract global support
China's ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy helps Taiwan attract global support
2021/04/09 16:34
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
2021/03/29 16:44

Updated : 2021-04-30 19:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan