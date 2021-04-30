Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Masters champion Matsuyama gets Prime Minister's Award

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 16:06
Masters champion Matsuyama gets Prime Minister's Award

TOKYO (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award in Tokyo on Friday for winning the Masters golf tournament.

He was the first Japanese winner at Augusta National, the famous American club.

Matsuyama won the low amateur title at the 2011 Masters just weeks after the earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors devastated the northeastern Fukushima area of Japan. The catastrophe killed about 18,000 people.

Matsuyama received the award from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who saluted him for lifting spirits in Japan this time — and 10 years ago.

“You have continued to encourage the affected areas, marking the 10th anniversary of the disaster, and you have great courage,” Suga said. "While contributing greatly to the progress of sports in Japan, the achievement of communicating the importance of efforts to all the people and giving them dreams and hopes is truly remarkable.”

Matsuyama said he hopes to win the gold medal at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Matsuyama wore the Masters green jacket at the presentation and gave the prime minister a green cap from the tournament and a pin flag from the club.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters