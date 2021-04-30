Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta news crew spots Arizona murder suspect, films arrest

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 15:06
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies ...

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies ...

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A local television news crew spotted an Arizona murder suspect near the Atlanta airport and flagged police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.

The reporter and photojournalist with WSB-TV said they saw Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, as they were driving down a road near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Reporter Matt Johnson said he and photojournalist Joe Booker were in their live truck when Strover ran by and into some bushes. Johnson said police were nearby, so they flagged down an officer and then started filming as the suspect was arrested.

Strover was wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the Atlanta area on April 12 on other charges, but was already wanted in Arizona.

He had gotten away from two Maricopa County, Arizona, deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport earlier in the day.

Fulton County, Georgia, Sheriff Patrick Labat told reporters Strover had run away after deputies unshackled his legs so he could walk down stairs.

“They removed the leg restraints to escort him down the steps and at that point he pushed past them,” Labat said.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies had searched for Strover with dogs and helicopters Thursday.

Updated : 2021-04-30 16:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters