Taiwan confirms 4 COVID cases imported from Kazakhstan, Egypt, Philippines, India

Indian man diagnosed with coronavirus more than 2 months after arriving in Taiwan for work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/30 15:34
Almaty in Kazakhstan (Wikicommons, Ninara photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (April 30) confirmed four new COVID-19 cases imported from Kazakhstan, Egypt, the Philippines and India, taking the nation's total to 1,128.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) also announced three new domestic COVID cases, all of them staff members at the Novotel hotel near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Case No. 1123, a Taiwanese man in his 50s who traveled to Kazakhstan on business in February and returned to Taiwan on March 30. He went home after completing his compulsory quarantine on April 14, but due to new travel plans, he visited a hospital for tests on April 28.

The man was asymptomatic throughout his recent stay in Taiwan, with three contacts in quarantine and nine asked to self-monitor their health, the CECC said.

Case No. 1124 is a Filipino sailor in his 20s who boarded a ship for work in Egypt in March. During a stop in Taiwan, the man felt unwell and requested medical care, though he tested negative for the coronavirus while in hospital April 10-27.

Only when his employer requested an extra test on April 28 before leaving Taiwan, did he test positive, the CECC said.

Case No. 1125 is a Filipino worker in his 30s who arrived for work in Taiwan on April 16. Since then he was at a quarantine center before testing a final time for the virus on April 29. He has had no contacts since arriving in the country.

Case No. 1126 is an Indian man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Feb. 21. Asymptomatic throughout his stay, he only tested positive for the virus when preparing to return to India. A total of 12 colleagues were requested to go into quarantine, while eight other contacts should self-monitor their health.

Taiwan’s total number of 1,128 coronavirus cases includes 12 deaths and nine cases still under investigation. The country also counts 993 imported cases, 87 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, and one case classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Friday’s seven new cases was labeled as case No. 1,129.

As of Friday, a total of 63 patients are still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,053 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
coronavirus
COVID-19
imported cases
CECC
Kazakhstan
India
Egypt
Philippines

