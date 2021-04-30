Alexa
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights

Flights to and from LAX and San Francisco, to and from Vancouver canceled

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/30 13:45
CAL has canceled flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver in early May 

CAL has canceled flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver in early May  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the evacuation of a Novotel hotel near Taiwan’s main airport Thursday (April 29) after a staff manager tested positive for COVID-19, China Airlines (CAL) announced it was canceling 12 flights to and from three North American destinations.

Among the 412 guests and staff members who had to leave the hotel near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport were more than 100 pilots with the country’s largest carrier, reports said.

As a result, CAL canceled the six flights CI008 to Los Angeles from April 29 to May 13 and the return flights CI007 during the period May 1-15. The five flights CI004 to San Francisco April 29 to May 13 and the return flights CI003 for May 1-15 were also scrapped.

The same fate befell the May 2 CI032 flight to Vancouver in Canada and its return flight, CI031, on May 4, the airline announced.

The latest outbreak of local coronavirus cases in Taiwan started with the Indonesian pilot of a CAL cargo plane, and later expanded to include several of the airline’s other pilots.
coronavirus
COVID-19
China Airlines
flight cancellations
Novotel
Los Angeles
San Francisco
Vancouver

