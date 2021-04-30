AP Week in Pictures: North America

A woman sits on a park bench as the moon rises, Monday, April 26, 2021, in New Albany, Ind. The evening's "supermoon" appears larger than an average f... A woman sits on a park bench as the moon rises, Monday, April 26, 2021, in New Albany, Ind. The evening's "supermoon" appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Washington National Cathedral stone carver Sean Callahan uses an air chisel to work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning... Washington National Cathedral stone carver Sean Callahan uses an air chisel to work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel at the cathedral, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Wiesel, who died in 2016, became an outspoken advocate for human rights causes around the world, helped found the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A woman paddles a kayak with her dog in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with the skyline of Chicago in the background. (AP Photo/Shafkat Ano... A woman paddles a kayak with her dog in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with the skyline of Chicago in the background. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Tournament officials use golf carts to coax an alligator off the 17th fairway and back into the water during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic... Tournament officials use golf carts to coax an alligator off the 17th fairway and back into the water during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Kansas City Royals outfielders Jarrod Dyson (1) and Michael A. Taylor celebrate the team's 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in P... Kansas City Royals outfielders Jarrod Dyson (1) and Michael A. Taylor celebrate the team's 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

People check in to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic set up in the parking lot of a shopping center in Orange, Calif., Thursday,... People check in to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic set up in the parking lot of a shopping center in Orange, Calif., Thursday, April 29, 2021. The mobile unit, launched in February by Families Together of Orange County, began its service to provide better access to the COVID-19 vaccine within the community and to prevent vaccine hesitation, according to mobile operations manager Parsia Jahanbani. "There's a lot of people that are hesitant to go to vaccine centers to get vaccinated for various reasons. They might be afraid of not having paperwork. They might be afraid of not being able to take time off from work," said Jahanbani. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Protesters march along the streets to protest the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A judge deni... Protesters march along the streets to protest the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A judge denied the request to immediately release body cam video of the incident. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice ... President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, ... Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

In this long exposure photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., carrying ... In this long exposure photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station, on Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

APRIL 23 - 29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press in the past week in North America.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

