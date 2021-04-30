Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 12:01
In this long exposure photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., carrying ...
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, ...
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice ...
Protesters march along the streets to protest the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A judge deni...
People check in to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic set up in the parking lot of a shopping center in Orange, Calif., Thursday,...
Kansas City Royals outfielders Jarrod Dyson (1) and Michael A. Taylor celebrate the team's 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in P...
Tournament officials use golf carts to coax an alligator off the 17th fairway and back into the water during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic...
A woman paddles a kayak with her dog in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with the skyline of Chicago in the background. (AP Photo/Shafkat Ano...
Washington National Cathedral stone carver Sean Callahan uses an air chisel to work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning...
A woman sits on a park bench as the moon rises, Monday, April 26, 2021, in New Albany, Ind. The evening's "supermoon" appears larger than an average f...

APRIL 23 - 29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press in the past week in North America.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Updated : 2021-04-30 13:49 GMT+08:00

