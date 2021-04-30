AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Rafael Santos Borre of Argentina's River Plate reacts after being fouled by goalkeeper Marcos Felipe of Brazil's Fluminense during a Copa Libertadores... Rafael Santos Borre of Argentina's River Plate reacts after being fouled by goalkeeper Marcos Felipe of Brazil's Fluminense during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, Pool)

The sun rises in Mexico City, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) The sun rises in Mexico City, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A teddy bear made with pieces of clothing that were worn by a COVID-19 victim, sits in the workshop of seamstress Irma de la Parra, in Mexico City, Sa... A teddy bear made with pieces of clothing that were worn by a COVID-19 victim, sits in the workshop of seamstress Irma de la Parra, in Mexico City, Saturday, April 24, 2021. De la Parra used to make teachers' gowns, but school closings during the pandemic left her without a job. She took it upon herself to make teddy bears out of clothing from those who died of COVID-19 to give those who are still alive a chance to grieve and be closer to those they were unable to bid farewell to. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

An employee waits on a customer via window service amid new lockdown restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 infections, in Quito, Ecuador, Satur... An employee waits on a customer via window service amid new lockdown restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 infections, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Open water swimmer Robert Yatto warms up in his Captain America swimsuit on Pescadores beach where swimming in the ocean is booming while pools are cl... Open water swimmer Robert Yatto warms up in his Captain America swimsuit on Pescadores beach where swimming in the ocean is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, at sunrise Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Yatto, a former police officer who has been swimming in the Pacific for the past 30 years, said the sport is expensive, citing the $400 price tag of his suit. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The National Police destroy an illegal gold mining operation with soldiers standing guard as part of the Armed Forces' "Operation Guamuez III" in Magu... The National Police destroy an illegal gold mining operation with soldiers standing guard as part of the Armed Forces' "Operation Guamuez III" in Magui Payan, Colombia, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Illegal gold mining is common in Colombia, especially wildcat mines in poverty-stricken areas dominated by criminal gangs with little state presence. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Illuminated crosses are displayed on top of a salesman's car outside Saint George Church, closed to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, wh... Illuminated crosses are displayed on top of a salesman's car outside Saint George Church, closed to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, where worshippers gather to mark the saint's feast day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before sunrise, Friday, April 23, 2021. The Catholic saint is associated with bravery and resistance. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Residents carry a statue of the town's patron saint, San Vicente, and the Virgin Mary, to pray that the Pacaya Volcano decreases its activity in San V... Residents carry a statue of the town's patron saint, San Vicente, and the Virgin Mary, to pray that the Pacaya Volcano decreases its activity in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Residents of small communities living around Pacaya volcano wake up each morning wondering if the lava from the current eruption will reach their homes. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

The body of a COVID-19 victim waits to be retrieved from the morgue, after the woman passed away the previous night at Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenz... The body of a COVID-19 victim waits to be retrieved from the morgue, after the woman passed away the previous night at Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A girl uses her laptop as she sits in a window after her COVID-19 quarantine ended at her home in Belen, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She and p... A girl uses her laptop as she sits in a window after her COVID-19 quarantine ended at her home in Belen, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She and part of her family had COVID-19 but her quarantine ended the day before. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A woman walks through the rainbow-colored Paseo Bandera in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, empty of visitors amid the new coronavirus pandem... A woman walks through the rainbow-colored Paseo Bandera in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, empty of visitors amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

APRIL 22 - 29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City

