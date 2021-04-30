Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 12:01
A woman walks through the rainbow-colored Paseo Bandera in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, empty of visitors amid the new coronavirus pandem...
A girl uses her laptop as she sits in a window after her COVID-19 quarantine ended at her home in Belen, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She and p...
The body of a COVID-19 victim waits to be retrieved from the morgue, after the woman passed away the previous night at Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenz...
Residents carry a statue of the town's patron saint, San Vicente, and the Virgin Mary, to pray that the Pacaya Volcano decreases its activity in San V...
Illuminated crosses are displayed on top of a salesman's car outside Saint George Church, closed to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, wh...
The National Police destroy an illegal gold mining operation with soldiers standing guard as part of the Armed Forces' "Operation Guamuez III" in Magu...
Open water swimmer Robert Yatto warms up in his Captain America swimsuit on Pescadores beach where swimming in the ocean is booming while pools are cl...
An employee waits on a customer via window service amid new lockdown restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 infections, in Quito, Ecuador, Satur...
A teddy bear made with pieces of clothing that were worn by a COVID-19 victim, sits in the workshop of seamstress Irma de la Parra, in Mexico City, Sa...
The sun rises in Mexico City, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Rafael Santos Borre of Argentina's River Plate reacts after being fouled by goalkeeper Marcos Felipe of Brazil's Fluminense during a Copa Libertadores...

APRIL 22 - 29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City

___

Updated : 2021-04-30 13:48 GMT+08:00

