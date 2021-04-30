Alexa
David Wessels quits as Melbourne Rebels coach in Super Rugby

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 11:23
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dave Wessels quit as head coach of the Melbourne Rebels on Friday and won't take the team into trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition that begins next month.

The Rebels missed the Super Rugby Australia playoffs after finishing fourth in the five-team domestic tournament.

The South Africa-born Wessels said it's time to “pass the baton” to someone else. He joined the Rebels in 2017 following two seasons with the Western Force after the Perth-based club was dropped from the Super Rugby competition.

The Force made a return to the Super Rugby Australia competition this season and edged the Rebels for a spot in the playoffs. The Force will play the ACT Brumbies in a semifinal on Saturday, with the winner to play the Queensland Reds in a final at Brisbane on May 8.

The Rebels did not announce a replacement for Wessels, although assistant coach Kevin Foote has been touted by local media as a likely candidate.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve reflected a lot and I feel the time is right to pass the baton to someone else,” Wessels said in a statement. “I’ve learned an incredible amount, built some really strong friendships and I feel confident that I am leaving the club in a really good place.”

Wessels will remain with the club for the immediate future to work with team management on the overall Rebels' rugby program.

Updated : 2021-04-30 13:47 GMT+08:00

