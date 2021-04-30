Colts add pass rusher with Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall

File-This Oct. 31, 2020, file photo shows Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) rushing the quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college ... File-This Oct. 31, 2020, file photo shows Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) rushing the quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Paye is one of the top edge rushers in this year’s draft who could entice the Vikings with the No. 14 overall pick. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with the 21st overall pickin the NFL draft Thursday night, plugging a big hole on the roster.

General manager Chris Ballard has been trying to find a consistent, young pass rusher over his first four drafts with the Colts. He may have found an answer in Paye, a 6-foot-2, 261-pound edge rusher.

For Ballard, the selection was a trend-breaker. He had traded his first-round picks each of the past three years, moving down in 2018 and 2019 before dealing last year's selection to San Francisco in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Colts arescheduled to make one pick on Friday, No. 54 overall. Their third-round pick went to Philadelphia in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz in March.

