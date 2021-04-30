Chargers address offensive line by taking OT Rashawn Slater

FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Evanston, Ill., in this T... FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Evanston, Ill., in this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo. Slater is as possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers continued the offseason revamp of their offensive line, selecting Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Slater started all 37 games during his collegiate career (2017-19). He opted out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. According to Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed only two sacks, two quarterback hits and 19 pressures in 2018 and '19.

After a season during which rookie Justin Herbert came under constant pressure, the Chargers signed three linemen during free agency — center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. Slater is projected as the starting left tackle going into training camp over Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton.

Slater was wearing a powder blue suit — which happens to be the Chargers' primary color — in Cleveland when he was selected.

“They are getting a technician, Someone who is nasty,” said Slater when asked what the Chargers are getting.

Slater is the first offensive tackle to be taken by the Chargers in the first round since D.J. Fluker went 11th overall in 2013. It is the second straight year and fourth time in the past seven drafts that an offensive tackle has been selected with the 13th pick.

