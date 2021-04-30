Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Porter scores 50, Rockets stun Bucks after Giannis exits

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 10:43
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter of an NBA b...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gives a thumbs up while walking off the court after the second quarter of an NBA basketball game ag...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter of an NBA b...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gives a thumbs up while walking off the court after the second quarter of an NBA basketball game ag...

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136 on Thursday night after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. His previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season.

Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. On a driving layup, he appeared to appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle. He limped to the locker room and spent a few minutes there before returning to the bench, where he sat for the rest of the game.

Antetokounmpo entered the game listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.

Houston trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half but surged in the second half on hot shooting from 3-point range. Houston made 25 of 46 3-pointers, good for a season-high 54.3%.

Porter also had 11 assists. Christian Wood had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton had 33 points and eight assists, and Jrue Holiday had 29 points and 10 assists. Bryn Forbes scored a career-high 30 points off the bench, including 18 in the first half.

Milwaukee led 73-65 at halftime after Houston closed out the half on a 20-4 run.

The Rockets opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take their first lead. They entered the fourth quarter ahead 104-98.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Along with Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo (sore left Achilles tendon) was also listed in the pregame report as probable. DiVincenzo played 21 minutes, scoring three points. ... Milwaukee’s reserves outscored Houston’s 55-20.

Rockets: Avery Bradley (sore right leg) and Danuel House Jr. (sore right ankle) joined Houston’s long list of injuries, which is now up to eight players. D.J. Augustin (left ankle sprain) said Wednesday he hopes to return in the coming days.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit Chicago on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Golden State on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan