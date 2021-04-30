TRILUX strengthens partnership with Sonepar in Singapore

Supplier of high-quality and individual lighting solutions and global market leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services create a partnership designed to grow customers benefits.

SINGAPORE / ARNSBERG, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 30 April 2021 - TRILUX announced a partnership with Sonepar in Singapore. This partnership is an extension of the historically strong ties between the TRILUX Group and Sonepar in Europe, and will enable both parties to create sustainable promising business opportunities in the ASEAN region.





Sonepar is an international top customer and partner of the TRILUX Group. The extension to Singapore is a first step to further strengthen TRILUX' business cooperation in selected key markets in Asia-Pacific. "Our brand promise is to provide individual and future-proof lighting solutions" says Joachim Geiger, CSO & CMO TRILUX Group. He continues: "Especially in Asia-Pacific we put end-user customer needs first in all we do through open innovation. Next to that, we are a knowledge partner for all stake holders across the entire value chain. A partnership with Sonepar will enable us to execute and further develop these key points."

Sonepar in Singapore is a multi-specialist, focused on four key market segments: Project Lighting, Industrial Automation, Commercial Electrical, and Energy Infrastructure. "Intelligent lighting solutions is key to illuminating the pathway to a sustainable future and TRILUX is an ideal partner", says Andrew Bennett, Country Managing Director Singapore of Sonepar. "TRILUX's quality and innovative roadmap is the perfect complement to Sonepar's strategic direction in supporting Singapore's Smart Nation initiative".

The services and knowledge, which Sonepar can provide their business partners with, are in line with TRILUX' strategy. Geiger says: "For TRILUX, Singapore is the strategic hub in the ASEAN region for digital lighting innovation and sustainability. A strong partner with local experience, excellent capabilities, skills and long-standing network can help us towards further development of the TRILUX brand and business in Singapore. Sonepar meets all these requirements, which makes them the perfect partner in this field."

About TRILUX

TRILUX SIMPLIFY YOUR LIGHT represents the simplest and most reliable path to customised, energy-efficient and future-proof lighting solutions. In the dynamic and ever increasingly complex lighting market, customers are provided with optimal advice, ideal orientation and perfect light. To ensure this, TRILUX offers a wide portfolio of technologies and services as well as high-performance partners and companies in the TRILUX Group The lighting specialist combines single components to create custom-designed complete solutions -- always perfectly tailored to the customer's requirements and specific applications. In this way, complex and extensive projects can be simply and rapidly implemented from a single supplier. According to the principle of SIMPLIFY YOUR LIGHT, simple planning, installation and ease of use is focused on for customers in addition to quality and efficiency.

The TRILUX Group has six production facilities in Europe and Asia and supports international customers via 30 subsidiaries and a large number of sales partners. The light business division consists of the brands TRILUX SIMPLIFY YOUR LIGHT, Oktalite and Zalux. Associated companies are the TRILUX Innovation and Technology Centre), Retail Analytics Specialist Crosscan, ICT and the the online platform watt24. The TRILUX Akademie has locations in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain and France communicating expertise concerning topics, trends and new developments in the lighting sector. The company employs just under 5,000 employees worldwide, with headquarters in Arnsberg in Germany.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services. Through a dense network of 100 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 45,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of €23 billion in 2020. Sonepar makes its customers' lives easier, over the counter, visiting customers, by phone or online, -- however we're needed. Sonepar's ambition is to become "La Référence" - the standard-setter for all its stakeholders. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar in Singapore

Sonepar in Singapore is a multi-specialist, focused on four key market segments: Industrial Automation, Commercial Electrical, Project Lighting and Energy Infrastructure. In January 2021, Cable Solutions and Oakwell Distribution rebranded as Sonepar to form the foundation of the new Sonepar in Singapore. www.sonepar.com.sg









