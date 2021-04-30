Guentzel wins it in OT as Pens, Caps clinch playoffs

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) works for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and defenseman Mike Matheson (... Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) works for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and defenseman Mike Matheson (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the fir... Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey gameagainst the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) celebrates his goal next to Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35), defenseman Brian Dumo... Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) celebrates his goal next to Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35), defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and center Frederick Gaudreau (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and right wing T.J. Oshie, back, during the sec... Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and right wing T.J. Oshie, back, during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second perio... Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Zach Aston-Reese (12) celebrates his goal with center Frederick Gaudreau (11) as Washington Capitals defenseman Justin S... Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Zach Aston-Reese (12) celebrates his goal with center Frederick Gaudreau (11) as Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz (2) skates by during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Michael Raffl (17) and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) vie for the puck during the second period of an... Washington Capitals left wing Michael Raffl (17) and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams' place in the playoffs.

Guentzel's winner on a one-time redirection of John Marino's pass came after Washington's Tom Wilson forced overtime with 14.3 seconds to play.

The result, combined with the New York Islanders' regulation win over the New York Rangers, ensures both teams will be among the Eastern Division's four playoff teams.

Kasperi Kapanen scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season, Frederick Gaudreau added a goal in his return from injury and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins, who have now won five of their seven meetings with the Capitals.

Colton Sceviour and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Penguins.

T.J. Oshie scored his 18th goal, Daniel Sprung added his fourth in three games and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington before Wilson's late leveler.

Justin Schultz and Nicklas Backstrom each had two assists for the Capitals, who would not have clinched their spot with a loss in regulation.

Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry made 33 saves and Washington's Vitek Vanacek made 30 stops.

Kapanen gave his team the lead again midway through the third. McCann spotted him breaking down the right with a cross-ice pass, and with his defender beat, Kapanen lifted a shot over Vanacek's blocker side into the top right corner.

Wilson leveled it on a 6-on-5. Evgeny Kuznetsov tracked down his own miss, then spun and snuck a tight feed to him in front of the crease, and Wilson lifted a shot over Jarry's shoulder.

TRAINERS ROOM

Penguins: RW Evan Rodrigues had to be helped off the ice midway after he was caught in the lower left leg by teammate Mike Matheson's shot attempt. ... Evgeny Malkin (lower body) participated in Pittsburgh's morning skate. ... Gaudreau (lower body) returned after missing seven games.

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin (lower body) missed his third straight game, and D John Carlson (lower body) was held out as a game-time decision. ... Schultz (lower body) missed Washington's previous three games before his return Thursday.

STREAKS STALLED

Oshie's goal on a first-period power play snapped a stretch of nine successful Pittsburgh penalty kills against Washington, the NHL's second-best club on the man advantage.

Meanwhile, Kapanen's tying goal later in the first was the first allowed at even strength by a Capitals goaltender since the second period of a 6-3 loss to Boston on April 18, a stretch of 222 minutes and 42 seconds.

UP NEXT

The Penguins and Capitals meet again in Washington Saturday, completing their season series.

