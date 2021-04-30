Alexa
Durant scores season-high 42 to lead Nets past Pacers

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/30 09:55
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketba...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Playing without Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets built a double-digit lead by the second quarter and were never seriously threatened.

Durant hit 16 of 24 shots and had 10 assists in his eighth start since being sidelined for nearly two months with a hamstring injury. It was the All-Star forward’s third game of 30 points or more since his return, which was also interrupted for three games by a thigh injury.

Alize Johnson had 20 points and 21 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Caris LeVert scored 12 of his 36 points in the first quarter for the Pacers, who lost point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the second quarter with a sore hamstring.

MAVERICKS 115, PISTONS 105

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping Dallas beat Detroit.

Trey Burke added 15 points for Dallas, which moved a game ahead of Portland for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. The Mavericks' Luka Doncic missed the game because of a left elbow issue, and the Pistons were without their leading scorer as well in Jerami Grant.

Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson scored 20 points apiece for the Pistons.

Dallas has won five of six.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 12:18 GMT+08:00

