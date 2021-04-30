Alexa
Dike to remain with Barnsley through promotion playoffs

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 10:18
Northern Ireland's Conor McLaughlin, right, tries to block a shot from United States's Daryl Dike during an international friendly soccer match betwee...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike's loan to Barnsley has been extended by Major League Soccer's Orlando through the end of England's League Championship promotion playoffs.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Barnley on Feb. 1 and has scored nine goals in 17 league matches.

Barnsley is sixth with 77 points with two matches left in the season and has clinched a spot in the four-team promotion playoffs along with Brentford, Bournemouth and Swansea, trailing Norwich and Watford, which have gained promotion.

As part of the original loan, Orlando had the option to recall Dike in early May, but the MLS team announced Thursday night that it had reached an agreement with Barnsley to allow Dike to remain with the English team through the end of the playoffs.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

