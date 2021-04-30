Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

G-F Huerter (shoulder) out as Hawks deal with another injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 10:17
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, center, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons defenders Wayne Ellington, left, and Mason Plumlee, right, duri...
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game ...

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, center, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons defenders Wayne Ellington, left, and Mason Plumlee, right, duri...

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game ...

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Huerter will miss his second straight game with sprained left shoulder, dealing another blow to the injury-plagued Atlanta Hawks as they try to make a push for the playoffs.

An MRI confirmed Huerter's injury. It's not known how long the swingman will be out, but he'll definitely be sidelined Friday when the Hawks play their second straight game in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Huerter is averaging 12.3 points a game.

Atlanta was blown out Wednesday by the Sizers, losing 127-83 with a makeshift squad that was missing Huerter, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Tony Snell with longer-term injuries.

Huerter injured his shoulder Monday in a loss at Detroit.

The Hawks (34-29) are fifth in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference. They still have a shot at home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but they are just as close to falling to a spot in the new play-in tournament.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan