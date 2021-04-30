Alexa
Eagles select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at No. 10

By ROB MAADDI , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/30 10:02
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, one pick ahead of wideout Justin Jefferson. They haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

New coach Nick Sirianni is a former receivers coach. He took over after Doug Pederson was fired three years after winning a Super Bowl.

To move up, the Eagles gave Dallas the 12th pick in the first round and a third-round pick (No. 84) they received from Indianapolis in the trade that sent Wentz to the Colts.

Philadelphia originally had the sixth pick but they traded that to Miami last month and gained an extra first-round pick in 2022.

