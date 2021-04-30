Alexa
Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1

By BOB SUTTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/30 09:48
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) has his shot blocked by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period of an ...
Detroit Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov (37) controls the puck next to Carolina Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz (78) during the first period of an NHL hockey ...
Detroit Red Wings' Troy Stecher (70) clears the puck in front of a charging Carolina Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz (78) during the first period of an NHL...
Detroit Red Wings' Troy Stecher (70) shoots the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game i...
Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele (13) shoots the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) for a goal with Red Wings' Troy Stech...
Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) tracks down the puck as Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) watches during the second perio...

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Thursday night to stretch their points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19.

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand. They clinched a playoff berth earlier in the week at Dallas.

Skjei was in his first game back after missing four games because of a concussion. He has a goal in two of his last three games.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory.

Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots for the Red Wings, who’ve won once in their last seven games (1-3-3).

Foegele’s goal was set up by a giveaway from the Red Wings. A turnover by the Hurricanes led directly to Vrana’s goal later in the second period.

NOT THIS TIME

This was the final meeting of the season between teams on the opposite ends of the Central Division standings.

The seventh-place Red Wings have four of their 17 wins this season against the first-place Hurricanes, their most against any opponent.

200 ... AND COUNTING

Rod Brind’Amour coached his 200th regular-season game for Carolina, improving to 117-64-19.

He’s the first coach in franchise history to guide the team to playoff berths in each of his first three seasons. Only two other active NHL coaches had a better points percentage through 200 career games.

Andrei Svechnikov has been in Brind'Amour's lineup every time. He appeared in his 200th game Thursday night, becoming the first player from the 2018 draft class to reach that milestone.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Hurricanes: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 12:16 GMT+08:00

