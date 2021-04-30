Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/30 09:39
The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an avera...
The moon rises as a train passes by Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. COVID-19...
New Zealand band Six60 perform at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the w...
A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Se...
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. India's crematoriums and burial grou...
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating ...
Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the Association of Southeast Asian Na...

April 23-29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-04-30 12:16 GMT+08:00

