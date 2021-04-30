AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the Association of Southeast Asian Na... Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar's top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia Saturday, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating ... A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. India's crematoriums and burial grou... A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Se... A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

New Zealand band Six60 perform at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the w... New Zealand band Six60 perform at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the world since the coronavirus pandemic struck after New Zealand stamped out the spread of the virus, allowing life to return to normal. On Saturday, the band played a remarkable finale to their latest tour, performing in front of 50,000 people at the first-ever concert at Auckland's Eden Park.(AP Photo/David Rowland)

A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. COVID-19... A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. COVID-19 infections in the Philippines surged past 1 million Monday in the latest grim milestone as officials assessed whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in Manila and outlying provinces amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight recession, joblessness and hunger. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The moon rises as a train passes by Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) The moon rises as a train passes by Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an avera... The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

April 23-29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

