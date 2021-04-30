Alexa
LEADING OFF: Bumgarner back on mound; Bieber-Keuchel matchup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/30 08:50
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31) starts against Colorado in his first appearance since pitching a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta last Sunday, a game that Major League Baseball does not consider to be a no-hitter. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. Bumgarner was pitching in a second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) starts for the Rockies.

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (2-2, 2.48), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, starts in Chicago against White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 4.32), the 2015 AL Cy Young winner for Houston.

New York Yankees right-hander RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA), who is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA against Detroit, starts Friday’s homestand opener against Detroit, the first team not from the East to play at Yankee Stadium since 2019. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21) starts for the Tigers.

Baltimore LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50), who allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Oakland last Sunday, faces the Athletics again as as Baltimore begins a six-game trip. RHP Mike Fiers makes his season debut for the A;s after recovering from a lumbar strain.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA) starts for the New York Mets in an NL East matchup at the Philadelphia Phillies and RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48), who is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts this season against the Mets.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 10:46 GMT+08:00

