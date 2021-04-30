Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eaton serves 1-game suspension for aggressive actions

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 08:24
Cleveland Indians' second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, and Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez, center, argue with Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton at se...
Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, right, reacts to Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez after Gimenez tagged him out at second base during the fir...
Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, center right, talks with Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez after a pushing incident at second base during the...

Cleveland Indians' second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, and Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez, center, argue with Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton at se...

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, right, reacts to Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez after Gimenez tagged him out at second base during the fir...

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, center right, talks with Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez after a pushing incident at second base during the...

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton served a one-game suspension on Thursday for aggressive actions during an April 15 loss to Cleveland.

Easton was suspended for one game on April 20 and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, who cited him for inciting the benches-clearing incident. Eaton originally appealed.

Rather than proceed to an appeals hearing before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., Eaton accepted the penalty and served it in the second game of a doubleheader against Detroit. Eaton was 0 for 3 as Chicago won the opener 3-1.

Eaton tried to advance to second in the first inning of the April 15 game but was called out after his hand came off the bag while shortstop Andrés Giménez stood his ground and held the tag.

Eaton grabbed Gimenez’s leg, began yelling and pushed Giménez in the chest with two hands. Both dugouts emptied.

Eaton said he had stopped at second and Giménez lifted his arm off the bag. Eaton complained to second base umpire Bill Miller. Eaton was not ejected.

“I let the emotions get the best of me,” Eaton said then. “Any time you get pushed off the bag and you’re safe, it’s a little frustrating.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan