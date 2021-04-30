The Latest: Cleveland steps up as newest host of NFL draft

People walk past the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame where the red carpet for the NFL Draft will be held, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Cleveland. Forced to c... People walk past the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame where the red carpet for the NFL Draft will be held, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Cleveland. Forced to cancel last year's event in Las Vegas, the league is using lessons learned while plowing through an unprecedented, socially-distanced 2020 season and holding the Super Bow in Tampa, to have a draft that will look much more like normal — well, the new normal — with fans wearing their favorite team's colors and required masks. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to... Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The latest on the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. (all times EDT):

Since the NFL took the draft on the road, most teams in the league have sought to host it.

The road trip for the selection process began in 2015 with the first of two consecutive drafts held in Chicago. That came after the event was held in New York from 1965-2014 at various venues.

Philadelphia hosted in 2017, drawing massive crowds to the Museum of Art. Then the league headed to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for yet another new sort of location.

Probably the most popular draft festivities occurred in 2019 in Nashville, with more than a half-million people attending along Lower Broadway for draft picks and country music (Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley).

Las Vegas was planning to outdo all previous drafts before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to go virtual last year. Sin City will host next year, followed by Kansas City.

And now, it's Cleveland, along the Lake Erie shore and by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

