Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No charges in Texas after investigation of alleged drugging

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 06:47
No charges in Texas after investigation of alleged drugging

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors said Thursday there was not enough evidence to support allegations that a Texas lobbyist drugged a legislative aide who works in the state Capitol, which had been shaken this week by the reports.

“We have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support these allegations and that criminal charges are not appropriate,” the Texas Department of Public Safety and Travis County District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement.

“No crime occurred in this instance," they added. No other details about the investigation were released.

The allegations first surfaced last weekend and quickly rattled the state Capitol. By Monday, some lawmakers began restricting access to their offices and the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives said during a rare speech on the floor of the chamber: "I am disgusted this sort of predatory behavior is still taking place in and around our Capitol."

The report quickly put a new focus on the treatment of women and staffers at the Texas Capitol, and prompted calls for stronger sexual harassment training.

Updated : 2021-04-30 07:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan