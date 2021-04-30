Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mavericks' Doncic to miss game at Detroit with elbow issue

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 05:51
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San...

DETROIT (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Thursday night's game at Detroit because of a left elbow issue.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Dorian Finney-Smith (left leg) is also out, but Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring) are available.

Detroit is without several players, including Jerami Grant (right knee), Mason Plumlee (rest) and Wayne Ellington (calf).

Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game. He is coming off a 39-point performance in a win over Golden State on Tuesday night.

This will be the sixth game he's missed this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 07:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan