Brewers place Burnes on injured list with unspecified issue

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run.

The Brewers announced Thursday that they had placed Burnes on the IL without specifying his issue. The move comes as the Brewers begin a four-game home series with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who will take Burnes’ place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Brewers have already endured numerous injuries to key players.

Outfielder Christian Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a strained lower back. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain has been sidelined since April 13 because of a left quadriceps strain.

Pitchers Brett Anderson, Zack Godley and Josh Lindblom also are on the IL. Second baseman Kolten Wong had an IL stint.

“I think seasons offer challenges,” Counsell said. “No season is going to be the same. We’re getting bit with injuries. We’re playing pretty good. I think we’re playing well. I like our team. You have to push through times during the season like this. There’s guys that are healthy in there ready to go out and compete and ready to win a baseball game, and that’s what we’ve done so far.”

The Brewers recalled pitchers Alec Bettinger and Eric Lauer from their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“None of these injuries are very long-term,” Counsell said. “That’s the bright side to all of this stuff, that none of these things are very long-term things. We will get these players back, and in the meantime early in the season, we’re learning about other players that are going to help us throughout the year.”

