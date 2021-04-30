Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/30 04:29
Stocks overcame a midday stumble and ended broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 to another record high.

Communications companies powered a big part of the gain, led by a 7.3% leap in Facebook after the company reported big growth in digital ad revenue.

Investors got several encouraging reports indicating that the economy is gaining momentum as it emerges from a recession brought on by the pandemic. The government reported that the economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, and applications for unemployment aid fell again last week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.29 points, or 0.7%, to 4,211.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.98 points, or 0.7%, to 34,060.36.

The Nasdaq rose 31.52 points, or 0.2%, to 14,082.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.70 points, or 0.4% to 2,295.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.30 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 16.87 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 65.74 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.60 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 455.40 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 3,453.88 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,194.26 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 320.60 points, or 16.2%.

