Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 12:56
AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 020 001 0 3 8 1
Baltimore 100 001 010 1 4 7 0

(10 innings)

Montgomery, Green (6), O'Day (8), A.Chapman (9), Loaisiga (10) and G.Sánchez; López, Plutko (5), Lakins Sr. (7), Fry (8), Valdez (9), Scott (10) and Severino. W_Scott 1-2. L_Loaisiga 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2).

___

Oakland 001 100 001 3 7 0
Tampa Bay 100 010 000 2 5 1

Bassitt, Petit (7), Diekman (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; McClanahan, Patiño (5), Kittredge (7), Castillo (9) and Mejía. W_Diekman 1-0. L_Castillo 0-2. Sv_Trivino (4). HRs_Oakland, M.Chapman (4). Tampa Bay, Lowe (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 001 000 200 0 3 10 2
St. Louis 000 030 000 1 4 4 0

(10 innings)

Nola, Romero (7), Brogdon (8), Neris (9), Hale (10) and Realmuto; Kim, J.Hicks (6), A.Miller (7), Gallegos (7), Reyes (9) and Knizner. W_Reyes 1-0. L_Hale 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (2).

Updated : 2021-04-30 07:42 GMT+08:00

