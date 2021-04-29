Thursday's Major League Linescores

|New York
|000
|020
|001
|0
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|010
|1
|—
|4
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Montgomery, Green (6), O'Day (8), A.Chapman (9), Loaisiga (10) and G.Sánchez; López, Plutko (5), Lakins Sr. (7), Fry (8), Valdez (9), Scott (10) and Severino. W_Scott 1-2. L_Loaisiga 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2).
___
|Oakland
|001
|100
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
Bassitt, Petit (7), Diekman (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; McClanahan, Patiño (5), Kittredge (7), Castillo (9) and Mejía. W_Diekman 1-0. L_Castillo 0-2. Sv_Trivino (4). HRs_Oakland, M.Chapman (4). Tampa Bay, Lowe (4).
___
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|200
|0
|—
|3
|10
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|000
|1
|—
|4
|4
|0
(10 innings)
Nola, Romero (7), Brogdon (8), Neris (9), Hale (10) and Realmuto; Kim, J.Hicks (6), A.Miller (7), Gallegos (7), Reyes (9) and Knizner. W_Reyes 1-0. L_Hale 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (2).