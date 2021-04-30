Alexa
UK film academy suspends Noel Clarke over misconduct claims

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 04:05
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s motion picture academy on Thursday suspended actor-director Noel Clarke after a newspaper reported that multiple women had accused him of sexual harassment or bullying.

The film and television academy said it was also suspending Clarke’s award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, given to him earlier this month at a ceremony in London.

It said in light of the allegations reported by The Guardian, “BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

The Guardian reported that it had spoken to 20 women who accused Clarke of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior on set and bullying. It named several of the women.

Clarke, 45, who starred in “Doctor Who” and created the film trilogy “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” strongly denied all the claims.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me,” he said in a statement. “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Updated : 2021-04-30 06:12 GMT+08:00

