Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shots fired at South Carolina home leads to massive manhunt

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 04:10
Shots fired at South Carolina home leads to massive manhunt

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A man who fired shots as police arrived at a South Carolina home to investigate a domestic violence call was arrested Thursday, hours after the start of a massive air and ground search for him, authorities said.

Terry Brady was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting, Horry County Police said in a statement.

Police said they couldn't talk about whether anyone was wounded in the shooting near Conway, but had earlier called it an active shooter situation and asked people to stay away. They had urged people living in the area to remain indoors while the search was underway.

Firefighters were working to out out a small blaze at the home where the shots were fired, Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said at a news conference.

Updated : 2021-04-30 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan