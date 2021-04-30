Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US fines software company SAP $8M over Iran sanctions

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 03:17
US fines software company SAP $8M over Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. prosecutors said Thursday that software giant SAP will have to pay $8 million in penalties in acknowledging allegations that it illegally exported its products to Iran.

The U.S. said the German company would have faced stiffer penalties had it not voluntarily disclosed the activities that violated American sanctions against Iran.

The company agreed to the penalties as part of an agreement with the U.S. departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury.

SAP said it welcomed the resolution in a statement Thursday.

Updated : 2021-04-30 04:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan