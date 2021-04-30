Alexa
Jaromir Jagr leads his club back to top Czech league at 49

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 02:55
KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again Thursday.

The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.

Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second all-time leading point-scorer in 2018.

Jagr played on the top line alongside center Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player, and scored one goal during the best-of-seven series, in which Kladno was 2-0 and 3-2 down. He played 19 games this season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.

Some 250 fans who were allowed in the stands amid coronavirus restrictions and could celebrate a return to the top flight after a year in the second division.

