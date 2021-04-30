Alexa
Arizona murder suspect escapes officers near Atlanta airport

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 02:29
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies ...

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police were searching for a murder suspect near the Atlanta airport after he escaped from sheriff's deputies who were taking him back to Arizona.

Officials say Jsaan Carlos Strover got away from two Maricopa County deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport.

The 20-year-old Strover is wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona. He was arrested by U.S Marshals in the Atlanta area on April 12 on other charges, but was already wanted in Arizona.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat tells reporters that Strover ran away after deputies unshackled his legs so he could walk down stairs.

“They removed the leg restraints to escort him down the steps and at that point he pushed past them,” Labat said.

Strover was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt and black sweatpants but did not have shoes, according to police. He was handcuffed and shackled around the waist, with “risk" tattooed on the front of his neck.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Strover with dogs and helicopters Thursday.

Officials warn that Strover is dangerous, but say they don't believe he has a weapon. Police urge anyone who spots him to call 911.

Updated : 2021-04-30 04:40 GMT+08:00

