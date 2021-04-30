Alexa
The Latest: Bulls, Blackhawks set for fans on limited basis

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/30 01:54
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks are ready to welcome spectators back to the United Center on a limited basis.

The teams announced Thursday they have permission from the city and state to host fans at 25% capacity starting with Bulls vs. Boston Celtics on May 7 and Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars on May 9. They will also allow a few hundred player family members and team-invited guests starting with the Blackhawks’ game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Tickets will be sold in groups of two to four adjacent seats. No two groups of seats throughout the arena will be closer than 6 feet apart, and there will be no need to cross over other parties in the same row.

Fans over age 2 will be required to wear masks except when eating and drinking.

