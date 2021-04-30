Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 01:42
Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday.

Nkemdiche, 26, was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop.

Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts. His production was underwhelming, cresting with a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks in the 2018 season. Nkemdiche’s 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery and eventually led to his release by Arizona after failing his physical.

Nkemdiche last played in the NFL in 2019 with Miami, where he appeared in two games. He was also briefly suspended by the NFL during the 2019 season for an undisclosed violation of league rules.

Nkemdiche is clearly a depth addition to Seattle’s defensive tackle rotation. Seattle appears set with starters Poona Ford and Al Woods, but is otherwise thin at the position.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-30 03:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan