Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fired CEO: Remarks were over male teen's behavior, not dress

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 00:02
Fired CEO: Remarks were over male teen's behavior, not dress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was fired from his position as CEO of a telemedicine company for remarks he made to a male student in a prom dress said he approached the teen due to his behavior, not his attire.

“They were being obnoxious and profane in one of my favorite restaurants. Many of us in the restaurant were appalled and I was the only one willing to say something about it,” Sam Johnson told WKRN-TV.

Johnson was fired Monday from VisuWell after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to James Dalton Stevens, who was taking photos with a group of other teens Saturday before prom.

Stevens and his boyfriend, Jacob Geittmann, denied that they were “being obnoxiously loud or screaming profanities” in a statement to the news station.

“Before, during, or after the altercation, Johnson never mentioned our noise level or use of profanity to us or the chaperones,” the statement said.

Johnson said he stands for decency and morality and apologized to the teen for calling him an “idiot" in the video when responding to a question about how he looked in the dress.

Updated : 2021-04-30 01:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan