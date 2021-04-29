Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Basilashvili and Gombos reach quarterfinals in Munich

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 23:09
Basilashvili and Gombos reach quarterfinals in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open by beating Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2 Thursday.

Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, continued his bid for a fifth by saving five of the six break points he faced and converting four of his seven opportunities to beat the Colombian qualifier.

The Georgian will next face Norbert Gombos. The 95th-ranked Slovakian defeated Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1.

Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic advanced after opponent Yannick Hanfmann pulled out of their second-round match with a neck injury.

Krajinovic will next face another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 01:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan