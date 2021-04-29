Alexa
By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/29 22:18
AP source: Panthers pick up 5th-year option on DJ Moore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option on wide receiver D.J. Moore's contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

The 24-year-old Moore will make $11.1 million in his fifth season, which will be the 2022 season.

In three seasons with the Panthers, Moore has developed into the team’s No. 1 receiver with 3,156 yards on 208 receptions along with 10 touchdowns. He has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Carolina, including a career-high 1,193 yards last season while averaging 18.1 yards per catch.

For his career, Moore is averaging 15.2 yards per reception.

The team has not yet picked up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option for the 2022 season. General manager Scott Fitterer said the team has a plan, but it won't be put in place until after the draft.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

