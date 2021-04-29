All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|144
|Pittsburgh
|50
|32
|15
|3
|67
|170
|138
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|136
|114
|Boston
|48
|28
|14
|6
|62
|139
|119
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|26
|18
|6
|58
|167
|132
|Philadelphia
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|140
|177
|New Jersey
|49
|15
|27
|7
|37
|127
|174
|Buffalo
|50
|13
|30
|7
|33
|122
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|49
|32
|10
|7
|71
|161
|119
|x-Florida
|51
|32
|14
|5
|69
|166
|141
|x-Tampa Bay
|49
|33
|14
|2
|68
|167
|129
|Nashville
|51
|27
|22
|2
|56
|141
|146
|Dallas
|49
|21
|16
|12
|54
|140
|129
|Chicago
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|139
|158
|Detroit
|51
|17
|25
|9
|43
|115
|159
|Columbus
|51
|16
|25
|10
|42
|122
|170
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|48
|35
|11
|2
|72
|165
|105
|x-Colorado
|47
|31
|12
|4
|66
|164
|117
|x-Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|154
|127
|St. Louis
|47
|22
|19
|6
|50
|139
|146
|Arizona
|50
|21
|24
|5
|47
|134
|160
|San Jose
|49
|20
|24
|5
|45
|135
|169
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|23
|6
|42
|126
|140
|Anaheim
|50
|15
|28
|7
|37
|109
|162
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|163
|131
|Edmonton
|47
|29
|16
|2
|60
|153
|127
|Winnipeg
|49
|27
|19
|3
|57
|150
|138
|Montreal
|48
|21
|18
|9
|51
|137
|140
|Calgary
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|128
|139
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|27
|4
|42
|139
|174
|Vancouver
|43
|19
|21
|3
|41
|117
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Montreal 1
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1
Vegas 5, Colorado 2
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2
Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.