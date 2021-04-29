All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63 Bridgeport 21 6 13 2 0 14 50 73

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 28 14 11 2 1 31 85 75 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 28 10 17 1 0 21 74 90

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Grand Rapids 22 12 7 3 0 27 70 65 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64 Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70 Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72 Utica 19 11 7 0 1 23 62 66 WB/Scranton 25 9 11 3 2 23 70 86 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 26 5 14 5 2 17 71 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 32 21 11 0 0 42 98 84 Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86 San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105 Colorado 27 13 11 2 1 29 83 80 Ontario 33 11 18 4 0 26 97 123 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey 4, Binghamton 3

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 2

Utica 2, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Bakersfield 6, Henderson 2

Ontario 3, Colorado 2

Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.