Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 9 .640 _
Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3
Toronto 11 12 .478 4
New York 11 13 .458
Baltimore 10 14 .417
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _
Chicago 12 10 .545
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7
Detroit 8 16 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 10 .600 _
Houston 13 11 .542
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2
Seattle 13 12 .520 2
Texas 10 15 .400 5

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 12 .500 _
Philadelphia 12 12 .500 _
New York 9 10 .474 ½
Miami 11 13 .458 1
Washington 9 12 .429
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2
St. Louis 12 12 .500 2
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3
Chicago 10 14 .417 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _
San Francisco 16 9 .640 _
San Diego 14 12 .538
Arizona 12 12 .500
Colorado 9 15 .375

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 1-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 3

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 1-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-30 00:07 GMT+08:00

