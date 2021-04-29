All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|8-8
|8-1
|Tampa Bay
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|6-7
|7-5
|Toronto
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-4
|7-8
|New York
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|4-7
|7-6
|Baltimore
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|3-10
|7-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-5
|7-3
|Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-4
|6-6
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-6
|4-6
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|4½
|2-8
|W-1
|3-7
|5-8
|Detroit
|8
|16
|.333
|7½
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|4-9
|4-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|8-6
|7-4
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|7-6
|6-5
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-4
|6-7
|Seattle
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|½
|4-6
|L-4
|6-5
|7-7
|Texas
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-8
|6-7
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|7-6
|5-6
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|8-4
|4-8
|New York
|9
|10
|.474
|½
|1½
|3-7
|L-2
|6-4
|3-6
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|1
|2
|4-5
|W-1
|4-7
|7-6
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-5
|4-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-7
|9-3
|Pittsburgh
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|5-4
|7-8
|St. Louis
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|6-6
|6-6
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|2
|2-8
|L-1
|7-5
|4-8
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-5
|8-7
|2-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|8-5
|8-4
|San Francisco
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|10-3
|6-6
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|5-8
|9-4
|Arizona
|12
|12
|.500
|3½
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|3-4
|9-8
|Colorado
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|8-7
|1-8
___
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0
Washington 8, Toronto 2
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Houston 7, Seattle 5
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 1-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
Miami 6, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3
San Diego 12, Arizona 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 3
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 1-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.