Real Madrid defender Carvajal injured before Chelsea trip

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 22:21
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has injured a muscle in his right leg, making him a doubt to play at Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals.

Madrid did not add on Thursday how long its first-choice right back would be out. But the Spanish club is set to visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday needing a win to advance to the final.

Madrid’s defense struggled against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in their first leg in Spain this week.

Coach Zinedine Zidane hopes to have center back Sergio Ramos and left back Ferland Mendy available for the second leg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-30 00:07 GMT+08:00

